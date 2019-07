Chad Moyer visits with Pender, Nebraska, farmer Brent Svoboda for this week’s Big Iron Realty’s Fridays in the Field. Svoboda provides an update of fieldwork he’s done since his last segment and shares the status of his crops’ current conditions.

