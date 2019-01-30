(Video) Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show Kicks Off in New Orleans

Nearly 8,000 cattlemen and cattlewomen were on-hand in New Orleans for the official start of the 2019 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show. The event runs through February 2, 2019, bringing together producers from across the country.

“Every year the Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show hosts members from every segment of the beef industry,” said NCBA President Kevin Kester. “Not only is the event a great opportunity for attendees to network and learn about the newest technology and science to improve their operations, but it’s also when we set our policy priorities for the next year.”

(Video) Bryce Doeschot reports from the Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show

Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw delivered the keynote address at the Opening General Session. In addition to his football and broadcasting career, Bradshaw is a gospel/country singer, best-selling author and breeder of championship quarter horses.

Attendees at the Convention will have the chance to visit the 6.5-acre trade show and attend a wide range of engaging events. This includes live cattle handling demonstrations and the popular Cattlemen’s College, a series of educational sessions that cover topics like herd management, cattle health, and improving profitability. Cattlemen’s College is famous for stimulating and thought-provoking sessions that can help generate high returns for producers’ operations.

The opening session of the 2019 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show is underway in New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/VGVVaT0Vza — Bryce Doeschot (@BDoeschot) January 30, 2019



Other highlights this week include the D.C. public policy issues update, NCBA policy committee meetings, the “Mardi Gras Masquerade” hosted at Mardi Gras World, and the Cowboy Concert Series featuring music stars Big and Rich.

The Convention will wrap up Saturday morning with a meeting of the NCBA’s Board of Directors, where official public policy positions will be set for the coming year.

Holding their meetings at this event were the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, the American National CattleWomen, CattleFax and the National Cattlemen’s Foundation.