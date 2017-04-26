(VIDEO) EPW Committee Testimony: WOTUS Rule Won’t Hold Up In Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today participated in a hearing focused on reviewing the technical, scientific, and legal basis of the Obama administration’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.

For years, Fischer has sounded the alarm about the WOTUS rule and the harmful effects it would have on all Nebraskans. In today’s hearing, Fischer asked a series of questions about the legality of this rule.

Excerpts from Senator Fischer’s exchange with Dr. Michael Josselyn PhD, PWS

Principal, Wetlands Research Associates, and Mr. Misha Tseytlin, Solicitor General of Wisconsin, at today’s hearing are below.

Senator Fischer: What about states that were not included in the Geosyntec analysis? Nebraska wasn’t included. Can you conclude that over 90 percent of the state would be regulated under that final WOTUS rule?

Dr. Josselyn: In fact in the WOTUS rule, in the preamble, they talk about the fact that the 4,000 foot limit was meant to include most of the wetlands in any state.

Senator Fischer: Mr. Tseytlin do you believe that the Clean Water Act regulates all water in a state?

Mr. Tseytlin: That is not within the coverage of the act. The act applies to navigable waters, and under Justice Kennedy’s approach, waters that have a significant nexus to those navigable waters.

Senator Fischer: Dr. Josselyn, in November 2015, four months after the final rule was published, EPA added a review of 199 jurisdictional determinations to the WOTUS Rule docket.

In this review, EPA found that only two positive jurisdictional determinations would change to negative, affecting approximately one acre of wetlands. EPA used this analysis to show that the rule would not cut off jurisdiction. However, the EPA’s analysis also shows how the rule expands federal control over land.

Of the 199 jurisdictional determinations EPA evaluated, 57 were negative. In 47 of those 57 negative jurisdictional determinations, the Corps concluded that federal jurisdiction did not exist because there was no surface connection to navigable water.

Based on the definition of “significant nexus” under the new WOTUS rule, do you agree that most of the 47 negative jurisdictional determinations evaluated by the EPA could become positive jurisdictional determinations under the final rule?

Dr. Josselyn: Yes, senator, I did look at that study and the WOTUS rule also includes shallow, sub-surface ground water connections as a potential. That could make some of those features that had isolated surface water to be connected. Secondly, the WOTUS rule expands the definitions of tributaries, so there could be far more tributaries mapped in proximity to these features and that could also expand the jurisdiction for those areas.

Senator Fischer: Thank you, and Mr. Tseytlin, the Department of Justice used the November 2015 document to defend the rule in the brief they filed on January 13 of this year. Would the EPA’s post hoc rationalization of their 4,000 foot threshold be credible to a court? What’s your opinion on that?

Mr. Tseytlin: It would not be legally permissible in court under the Supreme Court’s Chenery case. The rule can only be upheld on the basis of the record that was before the agency when it issued the final rule.

Senator Fischer has been a leader on additional legislative efforts to stop WOTUS. Last Congress, she helped introduce the Federal Water Quality Protection Act, which would have required the Obama administration to consult states and stakeholders before imposing federal regulations on state-owned water resources. She also helped introduce the Defending Rivers from Overreaching Policies (DROP) Act. This bill targeted the flawed science used by the EPA to expand the definition of water.