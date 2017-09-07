(Video) Food Dialogue Brings Differing Views on GMOS

It is not every day that a film director from Los Angeles and a farmer from Nebraska exchange thoughts on genetically modified organisms (GMO’s). The event, hosted by U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance, worked to provide a lively discussion about food and agriculture.

The panel included:

SCOTT HAMILTON KENNEDY(Moderator) – Director of Food Evolution

DANIELLE NIERENBERG – American Activist, Author and Journalist co-founder of FoodTank

AMBER PANKONIN MS, RD, LMNT – Immediate Past President of the Nebraska Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Blogger at Stirlist

HILARY MARICLE – CommonGround Farmer- cattle, corn, hogs and soybeans, Associate Dean of Agriculture, Math, and Science, American Farm Bureau Federation

JEREMY BROWN – Texas Organic Cotton Farmer

MARTY D. MATLOCK, PH.D., PE, CSE – Executive Director Office for Sustainability and Professor of Ecological Engineering, Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at University of Arkansas

Watch the event: