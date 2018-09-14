(Video) Friday Five – Husker Harvest Days Special Edition

To celebrate the 41st annual Husker Harvest Days, Bryce Doeschot, Hannah Borg and Alex Voichoskie host a special edition of Friday Five presented by the Nebraska Corn Board. They have coverage of HHD, an update on Hurricane Florence and more!
STORIES:
5) Sutton Christian School Volunteers Run Pork Place at HHD
4) East Coast Farmers, Ranchers Preparing for Hurricane Florence
3) WASDE Report Predicts Second-Largest Corn Crop, Record Soybean Crop
2) 50th Annual Conference of Midwest U.S.-Japan Association in Omaha
1) $7.5 M Renovations Enjoyed by Thousands at HHD