(Video) Friday Five – Husker Harvest Days Special Edition

To celebrate the 41st annual Husker Harvest Days, Bryce Doeschot, Hannah Borg and Alex Voichoskie host a special edition of Friday Five presented by the Nebraska Corn Board. They have coverage of HHD, an update on Hurricane Florence and more!

STORIES:

5) Sutton Christian School Volunteers Run Pork Place at HHD

4) East Coast Farmers, Ranchers Preparing for Hurricane Florence

3) WASDE Report Predicts Second-Largest Corn Crop, Record Soybean Crop

2) 50th Annual Conference of Midwest U.S.-Japan Association in Omaha

1) $7.5 M Renovations Enjoyed by Thousands at HHD