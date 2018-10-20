class="post-template-default single single-post postid-342380 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

(Video) Friday’s in the Field – – – Southeast Nebraska Update – Andrew Neujahr

BY Bryce Doeschot | October 20, 2018
Drone view above a field the Neujahr's were harvesting on Thursday.

The combines are back in the field across southeast Nebraska, a week after rain and snow stalled all progress.

On this edition of Friday’s in the Field, we hear from Andrew Neujahr near Waverly.  Neujahr is in his first year as a full-time producer and shares thoughts on the current conditions and year as a whole.

“We’ve got… between six to eight inches of rain and then we actually caught more snow than the weather guys were predicting,” Neujhar said.

Video: Friday’s In the Field – Andrew Neujahr Oct. 19  

