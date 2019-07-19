class="post-template-default single single-post postid-396738 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

VIDEO: Hemp, Hot Dogs & Hot Temps — Friday Five (July 19, 2019)

BY RRN Staff | July 19, 2019
Hemp, hot dogs and hot temperatures made the headlines this week.

Did you know that hot dogs served on the moon were specially produced for a reduced gravity environment?  Today there are earth-bound hot dogs for everyone earthly creature!

Bryce and Alex also have details on the 176 hemp license applications that were received by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. Only 10 licenses were granted across the state.

STORIES:

5) Hot Dogs Are Out Of This World
4) Senator Fischer Receives President’s Award from NCGA
3) Ten Hemp Licenses Granted in NE from 176 Applications
2) Senator Calls on President Trump to Stop False Claims
1) ‘Beef’ The Heat this Summer

