(Video) Nebraska National Guard airdrops hay to cattle

Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers used a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to secure multiple bales of hay and airdrop them to cattle isolated by historic flooding across the state.

Video: Operation Prairie Hay Drop

(Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Lisa Crawford)

The Nebraska National Guard has been supporting the ongoing response in Eastern Nebraska following massive flooding on the state’s river systems which began March 13, 2019 and has caused catastrophic damage to the state’s infrastructure, agriculture and personal property.

Pictures by: Spc. Lisa Crawford