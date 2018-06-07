(Video) Senate Agriculture Committee Leaders Announce Farm Bill Consideration

The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry will consider the 2018 Senate Farm Bill next week.

Chairman Pat Roberts and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow announced the Committee will hold the meeting on June 13, 2018.

“We are pleased to announce the Senate Agriculture Committee’s timely consideration of the 2018 Farm Bill,” the Senators said. “It has been more than a year of travelling across the country listening to farmers, ranchers, rural communities, and those in need. Now the time has come to put what we’ve learned into a bipartisan bill that will provide much-needed certainty for agriculture, families, and rural America.”

The House of Representatives 2018 Farm Bill has already failed once on the floor. The House bill has been largely controversial over new Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program work requirements.

