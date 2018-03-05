(Video) Soybean Growers Explore Usage, Exports in the Pacific Northwest

The 2018 Nebraska Soybean Board See for Yourself International Marketing program is taking place this week. This year, Nebraska soybean farmers traveled to the Pacific Northwest to increase their knowledge of how soybeans are exported to international customers and explore non-traditional usage of soy products.

The Pacific Northwest (PNW) is an important region for soybean exports. The Nebraska Soybean Board reports that, in 2017, more than a quarter of all U.S. soybean exports traveled through the PNW. Many of the exports travel to Chain, Japan or Southeast Asia. Last year, roughly $16 billion worth of soybeans, soybean meal and oil were exported to the three counties.

Rural Radio Network broadcaster Bryce Doeschot is part of the trip, reporting on the tours and meetings.

Day 1:

The first full day of the trip began in Seattle, Washington where the group traveled to the NOAA Northwest Fisheries Science Center. At the center, Dr. Ron Johnson, manager of the aquaculture research explained how scientist are using soy as a substitute in fish food.

Dr. Ron Johnson, NOAA Fisheries describes the research

Next, the soybean growers departed for Grays Harbor, Washington. The Port of Grays Harbor is home to Ag Processing Inc. (AGP), a grower owned cooperative in the Midwest.

The Hastings, NE AGP location is is one of the nine processing faculties. According to the company, each day, AGP processes over 16,000 acres of soybeans.

AGP loads soybean meal onto rail cars and ships them to Grays Harbor to be loaded onto barges bound for export partner counties.

Leonard Barns, Grays Harbor Port Deputy Executive Director, describes the port and expresses his appreciation for AGP.

