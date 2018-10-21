(Video) Sunday Rewind: Weekend Ag News Review

Another week has come and gone. Here is a review of the agriculture news you might have missed over the weekend!

Friday:

Friday’s in the Field: The combines are back in the field across southeast Nebraska, a week after rain and snow stalled all progress…

Friday Five: This week’s agriculture news review recaps Nebraska’s tourism campaign, the Sea of Blue and Gold taking over Indianapolis and more…

Saturday:

Locking pliers to be produced once again in DeWitt: Malco Products hosted a grand opening Friday evening of their manufacturing facility in DeWitt.

Early freeze slows sugar beet harvest: The sugar beet harvest is moving slowly, after the snow on Oct. 14, followed by freezing temperatures in the single digits…

Sunday:

Conference for Kansas Women in Agriculture Set in Manhattan: Keynote speakers have been announced for the award-winning Women Managing the Farm Conference…

Looking Forward:

The 91st National FFA Convention and Expo will kick off in Indianapolis, Indiana later this week. The Rural Radio Network will be on location and providing updates throughout the week.

ICYMI: Two new farm broadcasters in the Peters house. Congratulations to RRN Farm Broadcaster Shalee Peters!