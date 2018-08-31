(Video) Top Agriculture News – Friday Five

The 2018 Nebraska State Fair has kept the Rural Radio Network Farm Team busy, but that won’t stop us from bringing you another edition of Friday Five, presented by the Nebraska Corn Board!

Bryce Doeschot and Alex Voichoskie highlight five agriculture stories from the past week, including details about the trade aid package, an update on NAFTA, and coverage from the Nebraska State Fair.

STORIES:

5) Trade Aid Details

4) NE State Fair Birthing Pavilion

3) U.S., Mexico Reach Trade Agreement, Canada Looking to Rejoin Talks

2) BSE (Mad Cow Disease) Found in Florida Cow

1) Livestream NE State Fair Grand Champion Selection via KRVN Facebook