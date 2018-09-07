(Video) Top News in Agriculture – Friday Five (Sept. 7, 2018)

The first September edition of Friday Five, presented by the Nebraska Corn Board, falls right between the conclusion of the Nebraska State Fair and the opening of the 41st annual Husker Harvest Days!

Bryce and Alex review the fair, preview Husker Harvest Days, and recap the trade mitigation package, NAFTA talks and African swine fever.

STORIES:

5) Nebraska State Fair Champion Selection Results

4) USDA Launches Trade Mitigation Programs

3) Canada, U.S. NAFTA Talks Continue

2) Deadly Pig Disease Found on Four More China Farms

1) Husker Harvest Days Approaching