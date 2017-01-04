Vilsack to Run Dairy Export Council

There is a possibility that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will take employment with the U.S. Dairy Export Council after complementing his time with USDA. Secretary Vilsack has served with the Department for eight years and formally served as Governor of Iowa.

AgriPulse reported that Vilsack would become CEO and President of U.S. Dairy Export Council. After requesting information from the Council, Joanna Hunter, Executive Vice President of Consumer Confidence with Dairy Management said, “I cannot comment on any speculation around this role.”

The Rural Radio Network will continue to follow this story.