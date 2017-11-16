class="post-template-default single single-post postid-272526 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Virtual field trip to learn about turkeys Nov. 16 at 10am

BY Minnesota Ag in the Classroom | November 16, 2017
The Wittenburg Turkey Farm near Alexandria, Minn. is home to the 2017 Presidential Turkey Flock. (Aurelijus Valeiša via Flickr)

ST. PAUL — Tune in for another Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Facebook Live Virtual Field Trip! We will visit the Wittenburg Turkey Farm near Alexandria, MN. This farm is home to the 2017 Presidential Turkey Flock. Find out what goes into raising and preparing the Presidential Turkeys for their trip to the White House. The virtual field trip will be broadcast through the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Facebook page at 10am CST on November 16th. Teachers, tune in with your classrooms and ask the turkey farmer questions live!

Visit mn.agclassroom.org for the Presidential Turkey Teacher Resources including lessons and activities that enhance the Virtual Field Trip experience.

Check out minnesotaturkey.com/presidentialturkey for all things turkey!

Visit the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Facebook page at 10am CST on November 16 to watch.

