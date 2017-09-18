class="post-template-default single single-post postid-260324 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Volunteers Dish Out 7,000+ Meals for Hurricane Relief

BY Pioneer Seeds | September 18, 2017
Pioneer employees and FFA members provide food for Harvey victims.

While the Midwest avoided much of the damage caused by hurricane Harvey, the damage caused in the south wasn’t ignored. Agriculturalist pulled together to help Texas communities in their time of need.

“We took six Pioneer employees and two members of Wisconsin FFA Alumni last Tuesday morning,” says Wade Crosby, area manager for DuPont Pioneer and volunteer. “We contacted the head of the Texas Salvation Army who deployed us to Orange, Texas, which has some of the worst damage.”

Crosby, along with his team’s agronomist lead the charge to Texas, coining it #ProudToBeAFarmer, with two smokers in tow to feed the storm ravaged town. The team didn’t know what to expect when they arrived as only one member had ever seen a hurricane’s aftermath.
“I’ve seen tornado damage and that’s what I was expecting,” Crosby says. “But it’s flood damage—imagine water going to the ceiling and beyond.”

“It’s a terrible thing that happened, but I’m glad we got to go down and help,” he says. “I’m sure I got more out of this than anyone we helped—it’s life changing to see.”

As communities try to rebuild the Salvation Army and other organizations are encouraging monetary donations which can be spent on resources as needed.

 

