Vote Now: What was the top agriculture news story from 2018?

The Rural Radio Network is conducting multiple Twitter polls to survey farmers and ranchers opinion on the top agriculture stories of 2018.

Take part in the vote below!

Note: Poll participants must have a Twitter account to vote.

Question 1: What was the biggest agriculture news story of 2018?

It is time for another Twitter poll! PART 1 of 2 Question: What was the biggest agriculture news story of 2018? Did we miss one? Let us know if we did! — Rural Radio Network (@RuralRadioNet) December 26, 2018

Can’t see the poll? Click here.

Question 2: Which ag news story had the biggest impact on your bottom dollar and operation?

PART 2 of 2: Which ag news story had the biggest impact on your bottom dollar and operation? — Rural Radio Network (@RuralRadioNet) December 26, 2018



Can’t see this poll? Click here.

The Rural Radio Network is also conducting a survey specifically for Nebraska farmers and ranchers.

Nebraska Question 1: What was the biggest Nebraska agriculture news story?

Another 2018 Twitter Poll! Attention Nebraska Farmers and Ranchers PART 1 of 2 Question: What was the biggest Nebraska agriculture news story? Did we miss one? Let us know! — Rural Radio Network (@RuralRadioNet) December 26, 2018



Can’t see this poll? Click here.

Nebraska Question 2: Which Nebraska agriculture news had/would of had the biggest impact on your bottom dollar and operation?

PART 2 of 2 Question: Which Nebraska agriculture news had/would of had the biggest impact on your bottom dollar and operation? — Rural Radio Network (@RuralRadioNet) December 26, 2018



Can’t see this one? Just click here.