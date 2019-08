The latest edition of Trading Bits and Bytes focuses on the upcoming WASDE report and the Chinese trade issues.

Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners joins Susan Littlefield to discuss current factors influencing the corn and soybean markets.

Topics include:

World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates

Trade Resolution with China

Overall Demand for Corn and Soybeans

(Video) WASDE Report Looming and Trade Issues Continue -Trading Bits and Bytes