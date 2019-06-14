The latest edition of Trading Bits and Bytes focuses on the recent WASDE Report and Prevented Planting.

Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners joins Susan Littlefield to discuss the upside potential of the corn and soybean markets.

USDA cut corn production by 1.4 billion bushels in the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report issued earlier this week.

Prevented Planted acre estimates continue to be released. Peterson notes the current record for soybean acres in prevented planting is 2.2 million.

Topics include:

WASDE report

Prevented Planted acres

Grain markets affecting livestock producers

Upside potential for corn and soybeans

Pricing strategy in drying crops

(Video) WASDE Report & Prevented Planting -Trading Bits and Bytes with Jeff Peterson

