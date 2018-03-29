Washington State Salmon Farms to Comply With Phase Out Legislation

The operator of salmon farms in Washington State says it will comply with legislation ordering the phase-out of operations by 2025. Cooke Aquaculture says it is “deeply disappointed” in the action by the state legislature and Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

However, in a recent company news release, officials say Cooke Aquaculture “will respect the wishes of the legislature.” Last month, a spokesperson for the company said: “Any ban on Atlantic salmon farming will be based purely on emotion and ideology, not science.” Washington’s salmon farms have operated in Puget Sound since the 1980s, but Cooke owns all operations now. The bill by Washington State lawmakers follows the collapse of a pen structure owned by Cooke that allowed the escape of 250,000 salmon.

The company says it will evaluate operations and investments in the state moving forward, as it prepared to comply with law.