WASHINGTON TIMES EDITORIAL BOARD PRAISES THE RAISE ACT: “A GOOD START ON IMMIGRATION REFORM”

A good start on immigration reform

Editorial Washington Times August 3, 2017

Two Republican senators, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia, joined the president at the White House to announce that they have been working with the administration to revise and expand legislation introduced earlier this year that would reduce by half the number of immigrants who would receive legal permanent residence over the next decade.

…

The legislation would eliminate immigration preferences now extended to family members and adult children of American citizens seeking green cards, and would cap the number of refugees accepted at 50,000, half of the Obama administration’s target for this year. The State Department’s so-called diversity lottery, which the senators say is “plagued with fraud,” would be eliminated.

Conservative advocacy groups say the legislation — officially called the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Act, or RAISE — will smooth a pathway for a smarter immigration system and protect American workers. The Cotton-Perdue bill, says Roy Beck, president of Numbers USA, will “do more than any other action to fulfill Mr. Trump’s campaign pledges on immigration.”

…

America will always be a nation of immigrants; it’s in our DNA. Immigrants will always be welcome, just not everybody all at once. America is the land of opportunity, with harmony and good order. That’s why immigrants want to come here. We owe it to prospective immigrants, as well as to our children and grandchildren, to keep it that way.

