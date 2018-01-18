Water and Climate Update, January 18, 2018

From Oregon to New Mexico, the snowpack is minimal. The SNOTEL percentile map compares the current snow water equivalent to the period of record (POR). Precipitation since October 1 is at record lows for many sites in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. In the past two months, temperatures in the same areas have been 2 to 10°F above average. The combination of low precipitation with warm temperatures is not a good mix for building or maintaining a snowpack.