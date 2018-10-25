Water Technology Farm Interest for 2019 Growing Season

Water Technology Farms are an action item of the Long-Term Vision for the Future of Water Supply in Kansas to help address Kansas water issues. The program began three years ago with three farms and currently there are 10 farms on more than 30 fields.

The Kansas Water Office plans to add a limited number of new technology farms and is currently accepting initial notice of interest for the 2019 growing season. The deadline for initial interest is December 1.

These three-year pilot public-private partnerships demonstrate irrigation technology, research and management techniques. They have been valuable in expanding the conversation and education of producers and decision makers on water conservation in areas overlying the depleting Ogallala Aquifer and water quality protection in the Equus Beds Aquifer region.

Water Technology Farms are eligible statewide. Farms in a Water Conservation Area or a Local Enhanced Management Area as well as other documented conservation programs will be prioritized for consideration. Access to land as well as data records are required as part of this effort.

Those interested or wanting more information, please contact Armando Zarco at Armando.Zarco@kwo.ks.gov or 620-276-2901. To learn about the existing farms, visitwww.kwo.ks.gov