Weekend Recap: Top Agriculture News and Information

As the weekend winds to a conclusion, catch on the latest in agriculture news and information.
Friday: Rural Radio Network ‘Friday Five’
The Rural Radio Network weekly segment ‘Friday Five’ features a review of the top agriculture news from the week.
Full Story: Top Stories in Ag – Friday Five
Friday Closing Markets:
|Corn
|Dec ’18
|384-2s
|+3-0
|
08/03/18
|Soybeans
|Nov ’18
|902-2s
|+4-6
|
08/03/18
|Soybean Oil
|Dec ’18
|28.86s
|+0.25
|
08/03/18
|Soybean Meal
|Dec ’18
|331.8s
|-0.8
|
08/03/18
|Wheat
|Sep ’18
|556-2s
|-4-2
|
08/03/18
|Spring Wheat
|Sep ’18
|612-6s
|+2-2
|
08/03/18
|Kcbt Wheat
|Sep ’18
|567-2s
|-2-0
|
08/03/18
|Live Cattle
|Oct ’18
|112.000s
|+2.050
|
08/03/18
|Feeder Cattle
|Sep ’18
|153.025s
|+1.675
|
08/03/18
|Lean Hogs
|Oct ’18
|50.775s
|+1.125
|
08/03/18
More market information: Rural Radio Network Markets
Saturday:
Crawford, Nebr. – On a grassy hill, where the Ponderosa pines break away sits the Butler Professional Farrier School of Crawford.
The school was recently named as a winner of the 2018 Third District Excellence in Economic Development awarded by Congressman Adrian Smith.
Full Story: Family Farrier Business Receives District Award
Sunday:
More than 700 of the nation’s cattle industry leaders wrapped up another successful Summer Business Meeting in Denver, with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s board of directors formally adopting policy positions on issues like international trade, the regulation of fake meat, and modernizing the Endangered Species Act.
Full Story: Cattlemen Wrap Up summer Meeting