Weekend Recap: Top Agriculture News and Information

As the weekend winds to a conclusion, catch on the latest in agriculture news and information.

Friday: Rural Radio Network ‘Friday Five’

The Rural Radio Network weekly segment ‘Friday Five’ features a review of the top agriculture news from the week.

Full Story: Top Stories in Ag – Friday Five

Friday Closing Markets:

Corn Dec ’18 384-2s +3-0 08/03/18 Soybeans Nov ’18 902-2s +4-6 08/03/18 Soybean Oil Dec ’18 28.86s +0.25 08/03/18 Soybean Meal Dec ’18 331.8s -0.8 08/03/18 Wheat Sep ’18 556-2s -4-2 08/03/18 Spring Wheat Sep ’18 612-6s +2-2 08/03/18 Kcbt Wheat Sep ’18 567-2s -2-0 08/03/18

Live Cattle Oct ’18 112.000s +2.050 08/03/18 Feeder Cattle Sep ’18 153.025s +1.675 08/03/18 Lean Hogs Oct ’18 50.775s +1.125 08/03/18

More market information: Rural Radio Network Markets

Saturday:

Crawford, Nebr. – On a grassy hill, where the Ponderosa pines break away sits the Butler Professional Farrier School of Crawford.

The school was recently named as a winner of the 2018 Third District Excellence in Economic Development awarded by Congressman Adrian Smith.

Full Story: Family Farrier Business Receives District Award

Sunday:

More than 700 of the nation’s cattle industry leaders wrapped up another successful Summer Business Meeting in Denver, with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s board of directors formally adopting policy positions on issues like international trade, the regulation of fake meat, and modernizing the Endangered Species Act.

Full Story: Cattlemen Wrap Up summer Meeting

ICYMI:

Renovated Husker Harvest Days Facilities unveiled