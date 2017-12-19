Wendy’s to Reduce Antibiotics Use in Beef Supply Chain

The Ohio-based burger chain Wendy’s will reduce antibiotics use in its beef supply chain. The announcement follows similar measures the fast food restaurant chain took in its poultry supply chain. Starting next year, Wendy’s will source about 15 percent of its beef from producers that have committed to a 20 percent reduction of the only medically important antibiotic product routinely fed to cattle sourced to Wendy’s, according to meat industry publication Meatingplace.

Wendy’s noted in the report that it has completed the process of eliminating all antibiotics important to human medicine from chicken production, something the company pledged to do last year. Wendy’s latest move comes a little more than a week after the Food and Drug Administration released a report noting that U.S. sales and distribution of antibiotics approved for use in food animals fell ten percent in 2016.