Western Growers Hosting AgSharks Competition Next Month

The Western Growers Association’s Foundation will host a Shark Tank TV-like competition during the Association’s annual meeting next month.

The competition, sponsored by Seed 2 Growth Ventures, seeks to identify key innovations in the fresh produce industry. Dubbed AgSharks, the event will offer participants the chance to win investments totaling up to $250,000 to support the development and growth of their businesses.

Selected entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas to a panel of experts who will decide on the spot whether and how much to invest. The entrepreneurs must then accept the offer, negotiate or decline. Companies interested in participating in AgSharks at Western Growers Annual Meeting can apply online at www.wga.com. The competition is planned for October 31st.