Western Integrated Seed Finalizes Long-term Agreement with Dahlco Seeds

Western Integrated Seed, Inc., a fully independent, custom seed production company, is expanding its operation with the announcement today that it has finalized a long-term strategic agreement to assume the day-to-day operations of Dahlco Seeds, Inc.

Together, the two family-owned businesses, Western Integrated Seed (WIS) of Hooper, Neb., and Dahlco Seeds of Cokato, Minn., have nearly 180 years of experience in seed production. With a common culture and long-standing family legacies in the seed industry, the combined operation will further serve to enhance a shared commitment of providing high-quality production and tailored solutions to customers through first-class service.

By operating with additional facilities in key geographies, WIS will offer expanded conditioning, logistics, distribution and an entire range of seed production services across all maturity zones for the North American seed industry. Included in the agreement, Duane Dahlman, president of Dahlco Seeds, and other key employees of Dahlco Seeds, will remain in essential roles providing the same level of service customers have come to rely on.