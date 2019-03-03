Wheat organizations name new slate of officers

The National Association of Wheat Growers and the National Wheat Foundation wrapped up the 2019 Commodity Classic with a new slate of officers.

NAWG President and Southwest Oklahoma farmer Jimmie Musick have passed the gavel down to Vice President Ben Scholz, a farmer from Texas. Michigan wheat farmer Dave Milligan moved up the ranks of leadership becoming NAWG’s new Vice President. Nicole Berg, wheat farmer from Paterson, Washington, becomes NAWG’s new Treasurer. Oregon wheat farmer, Brent Cheyne will serve as NAWG’s new Secretary. Jimmie Musick will continue to serve on the executive committee in the role of Past President.

“Jimmie’s time as President will have a lasting impact on the organization, and we appreciate all of the hard work that he did to lead NAWG during the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill,” said NAWG CEO and NWF Executive Director Chandler Goule. “We are excited for Texas wheat farmer Ben Scholz to take over as NAWG’s next President and welcome Brent Cheyne to the officer team for the 2019-2020 NAWG fiscal year.”

The National Wheat Foundation welcomed a new Board of Director to replace Past President Phil McLain. Bernard Peterson is the new grower representative, who farms in Loretto, Ky. His official title is General Partner, Integrator, and Director of Finance for Peterson-Farms. NWF Chairman Wayne Hurst will continue to serve on the Board as Chairman, while Texas wheat farmer David Cleavinger will remain in his role of Vice Chairman.

“NWF also appreciates Idaho wheat farmer Wayne Hurst’s time as Board Chairman and is thankful to be able to keep him on for another year,” said Goule. “We welcome Bernard Peterson to the NWF Board and know that he will be a great attribute to the Foundation.”

For more information, visit the National Association of Wheat Growers and the National Wheat Foundation’s site.