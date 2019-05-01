Wheat Quality Tour Day 1 (AUDIO/VIDEO)

The 2019 Wheat Quality Tour kicked off with a fun car! Leaving Manhattan around 7AM with one farm broadcaster, one Kansas wheat grower, one quality control analyst for a flour mill in Massachusetts and one corn option pit trader we headed to our first field near Chapman Kansas.

The first field of the day was near Chapman Kansas. This was also the most developed field we would see on day one being in or very close to the boot stage. Overall the stand was very strong and healthy. The only mark against it was several areas that were drown out by standing water last fall. Following Chapman our car made it’s way to Highway 24 for the rest of the trip to Colby Kansas.

While mostly focusing on wheat the Wheat Quality Tour is also a chance for to learn more about Kansas and Midwest history plus culture. Near Milford lake we took in the history of Waconda Springs.

No trip across Kansas wouldn’t be complete without seeing some of the local attractions.

Back on the road following a few historical stops and a lunch break at a local cafe is when we came across our best field of day 1. Located in Western Graham County Kansas the field was near the road and immediately caught our eyes. The stand was rich and thick with ten inch row spacing. With no disease pressure noted we dove into stem counting. Following a formula the entire tour used the car estimated the field could potentially yield 51 bushels per acre.

Day one came to a conclusion at Colby Kansas at the headquarters of Frahm Farmland Inc. Lon Frahm opened with, “It may say Inc behind the name, but this farm is 100% family owned and operated.”

Our car calculated the 12 stops to show an average estimate of 38 bushels per acre. With 240 stops in total across the first day of the tour the Tour average came out to 46.9 bushels per acre. Nearly equaling the yield estimate in 2016 at 47.1 bushels per acre.

In addition, scouts from Nebraska and Colorado met the group in Colby, Kansas, to give reports from their states. The estimate for the Nebraska wheat crop is 47.4 million bushels, down from 49.5 million bushels last year. The estimated yield average is 44 bushels per acre. In Colorado, the estimated yield was 46.5 bushels per acre. Production in Colorado is estimated at 97.2 million bushels, up from 70.5 million bushels last year.

Wheat Tour 19 continues Wednesday with six routes between Colby and Wichita, Kan.

Listen to Nebraska Wheat Farmer Tyson Narjes recap his first day of the tour here: https://post.futurimedia.com/krvnam/playlist/wheat-tour-day-1-recap-6621.html