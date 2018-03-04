class="post-template-default single single-post postid-294781 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Wheat report shows Everest as top Kansas variety

BY AP | March 4, 2018
Home News Agricultural News
Wheat report shows Everest as top Kansas variety
Courtesy of Casey Makey‎ - taken near Dalton, Neb.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — No crop is probably as synonymous with Kansas as winter wheat, and the latest government report is now offering industry watchers a variety-by-variety breakdown.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Friday that the leading variety of wheat seeded in Kansas for the sixth consecutive year is Everest. It accounts for 9.3 percent of the state’s 2018 planted wheat acres.

That is followed by a variety called SY Monument at 6.6 percent and one called T158 at 6 percent.

The wheat variety project is funded by the Kansas Wheat Commission.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments