Wheat Tour Day 2: The Long Road to Wichita *AUDIO/VIDEO*

Day two of the 2019 Hard Winter Wheat Tour is the longest and for some the most grueling of the wheat tour. Starting in Colby Kansas and taking several routs, one of which passes through Oklahoma, all 20 cars and nearly 80 tour members ended the day in Wichita.

For my car, Blue Route Car 3, our odometer rolled 457 miles at the end of the day.

Heavy fog and rain plagued the beginning of the trip and kept us from evaluating fields until near Syracuse Kansas. Overall South West Kansas looked to have a very strong stand of winter wheat that is healthy. Little disease pressure was noted and most of the wheat was in the flag or almost boot stage.

The next field to tour turned out to be a story of two fields near Big Bow Kansas. On the East side of the road was a thick and lush stand of winter wheat, Row spacing was a little unusual at 16 inches compared to the 7.5 & 10 inch rows we had seen up to this point. On the West side of the road the stand was thinner and more discolored. Plus saw fairly heavy weed pressure from mustard weeds and cheat grass.

As we rolled on we took our culture stop at the Dalton Gang Hideout in Mead Kansas. This is a nice quick travel stop for those that are fascinated by old west outlaws. The Dalton Gang was a notorious train robbing gang that met their fate when they tried to rob two banks in Coffeville Kansas in the late 19th century.

As we headed further east our yield estimates started to drop with thinner stands of wheat. Then in Clark County near Protection Kansas we saw our first wheat heads. Yield estimates stayed consistent and seeing heads made the overall count easier to conduct.

The final field of the day near Danville is the only one that showed disease pressure with Smut showing up on several plants throughout the field.

Overall on day 2 our car made 11 stops with an average yield estimate of 44 bushels per acre.

The entire tour made 200 stops and had an average yield estimate of 47.6 bushels per acre. The two day running total came to 440 stops with an average of 47.2 bushels per acre. Looking historically this tour is 1 bpa behind the 2018 tour and 5.4 bpa ahead of the 2018 tour.

The third and final leg will occur today and end back where it all started in Manhattan. There all estimates will be taken in and the tour will produce it’s estimate for the 2019 Kansas Winter Wheat Crop.

