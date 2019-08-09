class="post-template-default single single-post postid-400493 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

White Combine Strikes Central Nebraska — Friday Five (August 9, 2019)

BY Alex Voichoskie | August 9, 2019
Home News Crops
White Combine Strikes Central Nebraska — Friday Five (August 9, 2019)

Producers in Central Nebraska released photos of hail and wind damage from the thunderstorms that swept through the area early Wednesday morning.

PLUS Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue could pass for a professional pancake flipper! He helped at the Minnesota Farm Bureau breakfast during Farmfest.

And are gluten-free foods really free of gluten? Find out in the latest episode of Friday Five!

STORIES:

5) White Combine Strikes Central Nebraska

4) Pancake Perdue Visits with Producers

3) Wyoming Canal Breach Repairs Begin

2) Donate to NeFB Disaster Relief by Aug. 15

1) Is Gluten-Free Really Free of Gluten?

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments