Farm broadcaster Bryce Doeschot’s taste buds are put to the test in this ‘Impossible’ edition of Friday Five.

With all the buzz about plant-based meats, Bryce and Alex had to take part.

Watch Friday Five as Bryce blindly compares an Impossible Meats patty to a real beef patty.

Yes, he’s actually blind-folded.

No, he really does not know which burger is real beef and which is plant-based.

Will he guess correctly?