Win a Trip to Washington D.C. with Bayer and National 4-H Council

Through their collaborative program Science Matters, Bayer and National 4-H Council are encouraging youth to consider how science impacts their everyday lives through a photo contest, “Why Science Matters to Me.” The winners of the contest will receive a trip for three to the National Youth Summit on Agri-Science, January 12-15, 2018. Held annually in Washington, D.C., the summit provides high school students from around the country with hands-on educational experiences that help them develop the skills and knowledge needed for the challenges facing agriculture, food security and sustainability.

Students may enter to win through the 4-H website or Instagram by submitting a photo showing how life science is behind the food you eat, benefits your health or helps your animals. Each photo should also include a 300-word maximum caption telling why science matters to them. All posts must include “#ScienceMattersContest” and be submitted by November 26, 2017.

“The contest inspires young people across the nation to think more critically about how life sciences are intertwined with their lives,” said Ray Kerins, Bayer’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. “From taking care of pets to consuming a healthy diet, science impacts us in ways many youths may not realize. This contest enables students to see that science is so much more than a classroom subject; it’s fun and relevant. We can’t wait to see creativity from young people across the country.”

A panel of judges comprised of both Bayer and National 4-H Council employees will review all entries and select 10 finalists. The public will then have an opportunity to help choose the winners by voting on the 4-H website for their favorite photo from November 9 – December 6, 2017.

Three grand prize winners will receive a trip for three to Washington, D.C., to attend the National Youth Summit on Agri-Science in January 2018. Additionally, seven honorable mention award recipients will receive a $250 gift card to shop4h.org, 4-H’s online shop and another 50 contest particpants will be selected at random to win a $100 gift card to shop4h.org.

To be eligible for this promotion, participants must be between the ages of 14-to-18-years old and legal residents of the U.S.

Science Matters is an initiative set forth by Bayer and National 4-H Council to spark the interest of young people across the nation in STEM-related fields, as well as instill a love for scientific discovery and provide students the tools they need to pursue STEM-related careers. To learn more about how Bayer and 4-H are supporting the next generation through Science Matters, visit 4-H.org/bayer.

