Women in Agribusiness Now Accepting Award Nominees

The Women in Agribusiness Summit is seeking award nominations for the Women in Agribusiness Demeter Award of Excellence.

Now in its fifth year, the award is bestowed upon “some of the most innovative, action-oriented movers and shakers in the agribusiness sector.”

Nominations must have a minimum of ten years of experience in agriculture, be a positive example and break down barriers for others and exemplify professionalism.

The recipient of the award, named after Demeter, the goddess of the harvest from ancient Greek mythology, will receive her award on stage at the 2018 Women in Agribusiness Summit in Denver, September 24-26th. There is no limit to the number of entries, and self-nominations will be accepted as well. Entry forms and guidelines for submissions are available online at www.womeninag.com.

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, July 20th, 2018.