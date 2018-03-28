Workshop on Rural Infrastructure Investments Featuring Keynote Speaker Deputy Secretary Censky

A workshop on rural infrastructure investments, featuring keynote speaker USDA Deputy Secretary Steve Censky, is set to be held April 10-11, 2018 in Washington, D.C. The event is hosted by the Farm Foundation and USDA’s Economic Research Service.

The workshop, Economic Returns to Rural Infrastructure Investments, is focused on examining current research on the impact rural infrastructure investments have on economic activity. University researchers, government agency representatives, community leaders and economic assessment process experts will be attending the workshop to explore practical research tactics currently in existence that will improve economic returns of investment in rural infrastructure, including public highways, bridges, water and sewer systems, and more.

“A current approach to rank and select rural infrastructure projects is evaluating expected returns on investment (ROI). But today, relatively little is known about the economic or social returns on infrastructure investments,” said Farm Foundation President Constance Cullman.

“Some studies have looked at infrastructure relative to productivity or GDP, but very few have assessed ROI or looked specifically at rural infrastructure investments. This type of information is needed to help public and private leaders make decisions about infrastructure investments.”

The workshop will hosted at the National Press Club. Registration is requested, but there is no fee to attend.