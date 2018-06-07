World Meat Congress Gives Nebraska Producers Global Perspective on Trade

LINCOLN, Neb. — Trade talk dominated the World Meat Congress as more than 700 attendees from more than 40 different countries met in Dallas, Texas from May 30–June 1 to discuss the obstacles producers are facing.

Ed Lammers, of Hartington, Neb. was one of those attendees. A United Soybean Board member, Nebraska Soybean Board ex-officio and U.S. Meat Export Federation executive committee member, Lammers noted this was the first time the World Meat Congress had been held in the United States in 20 years.

Throughout the course of the congress, Lammers had conversations with an Irish ambassador, a German journalist and a British geneticist about trade concerns and cultural perceptions of producers.

He said his biggest takeaway came from a Mexican trade representative.

“As producers, we need to continue to voice our concerns to the industry, and to do so boldly,” Lammers said. “I thought that carried a lot of weight and opened up a lot of ears.”

Speakers at the congress also covered technology, branding, economics, industry trends and science-based production.

Lammers said there was a focus on producing enough food for the growing global population and urged soybean farmers to support animal agriculture with their product.

“As U.S. producers, it should be our moral prerogative to produce food for the world, while keeping sustainability in mind,” Lammers said.