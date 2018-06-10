World Pork Expo Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation, Education, Netowrking

More than 20,000 U.S. pork producers and other pork enthusiasts, including more than 1,000 guests from locations outside the United States, gathered in Des Moines, Iowa, this week for NPPC’s 30th annual World Pork Expo.

NPPC President Jim Heimerl, President-Elect David Herring and Vice President AV Roth opened the world’s largest pork-specific trade show and exhibition with a press briefing, addressing the U.S. pork industry’s policy priorities, including international trade, visa reform and federal funding for a Foot-and-Mouth Disease vaccine bank. Two senior Trump administration officials, Ambassador Gregg Doud, chief agricultural negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and Greg Ibach, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, addressed NPPC investors during the event.

More than 500 pork industry suppliers from North America, Europe and Asia were showcased at the event, which featured the largest exhibition space to date. The 31st annual World Pork Expo will be held in Des Moines, June 5-7, 2019.