WOTUS Ruling Requested Hold

The Trump administration is asking a North Dakota federal judge to hold off on deciding the legality of the Obama-era “waters of the U.S.” rule.

Government lawyers filed a brief in the North Dakota district court asking the judge to wait until the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers have finished reconsidering the WOTUS regulations.

The administration believes the judge’s decision could hold up with the administrative process of repealing and replacing the rule and it would be premature for the court to issue a decision until the administrative process has played out.