Yeutter Institute to Co-Host Symposium on Agricultural Trade

“Global Economic Growth and Agricultural Trade: Prospects, Policies and Perspectives” is the focus of a symposium June 4 at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. in Lincoln.

The symposium is jointly hosted by the Farm Foundation Food and Agricultural Trade Resource Center and the Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. It is free and open to the public.

A keynote presentation by Luke Chandler, chief economist of Deere and Company, will be followed by a panel discussion with agricultural trade experts. Those experts are:

> Richard Crowder, former U.S. chief agricultural negotiator, and professor and Thornhill Endowed Chair in agricultural trade, Virginia Tech University

> Darci Vetter, former U.S. chief agricultural negotiator and global lead, public affairs, and vice chair for agriculture and food, Edelman

> John Beghin, Michael Yanney Chair of International Trade and Finance, Yeutter Institute and Department of Agricultural Economics, University of Nebraska–Lincoln

A reception will start at 5 p.m. with the symposium scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will be streamed live at https://yeutter-institute.unl. edu.