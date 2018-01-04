Young Farmers and Ranchers to Meet in Omaha

Registration is open for the 2018 Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Conference, Jan. 19-20 at the CoCo Key Water Resort in Omaha. The conference theme is “Waves of Opportunity” and is presented by Nebraska Farm Bureau, Douglas County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Services of America, and the Aurora Cooperative.

“More than 200 young farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals will benefit from relevant information to help them with their careers in the agriculture industry. The event features interesting tours of local agribusinesses, a dynamic keynote speaker, breakout sessions on leading issues facing agriculture in Nebraska, and a lot of fun and fellowship, including a casino night and the CoCo Key Water Resort,” Phil Erdman, NEFB vice president of membership said Jan. 4.

The conference begins Jan. 19 with tours of local agribusinesses, including stops at: Claas, Valmont, Metropolitan Utilities District, Patriarch Distillers, and the Omaha Children’s Museum.

New to this year’s conference is a program called “Career Conversations,” a one-on-one visit with representatives from leading ag companies in Nebraska about potential career opportunities. It is also the start of the YF&R Discussion Meet that qualifies a young farmer or rancher to represent Nebraska at the 2019 American Farm Bureau Federation Discussion Meet.

The keynote speaker is Tim Hodges. Tim is a proud product of a one-room public school near his family’s farm in Southeast Nebraska. Hodges currently works as director of research for Gallup’s Education Division. He will share his background of growing up on a farm and his experience with Gallup to help attendees discover their strengths and ensure they are equipped to be strong, engaged leaders within the agriculture industry.

Break-out sessions on Saturday, Jan 20 will cover topics including healthcare solutions, entrepreneurship, federal policy, family finances, and direct marketing.

For more information and to register visit www.nefb.org/yf-rconf. Registration includes a t-shirt, all meals, entertainment, tours, and breakout sessions. Registrants will be responsible for making their own hotel reservation and you don’t have to be a Farm Bureau member to attend.