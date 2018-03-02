class="post-template-default single single-post postid-294611 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

March 2, 2018

BY Chabella Guzman | March 2, 2018
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.52 (-0.12)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.52 (-0.12)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.52 (-0.12)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 5.09 (-0.09)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 5.09 (-0.09)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.52 (-0.09)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.55 (-0.09)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 5.13 (-0.10)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.34 (-0.10)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.52 (-0.09)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 4.65
  • Farmers Co-Op – 5.05
  • New Alliance – 5.65
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.66
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –  4.66
  • West Plains/Alliance –  5.05
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.50
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.65

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.37 (-0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.37 (-0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.37 (-0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.25 (-0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.28 (-0.01)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.38 (-0.01)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.37 (-0.01)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.28 (-0.01)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.45 (-0.01)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.37 (-0.01)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 3.69
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.52
  • New Alliance – 3.55
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.64
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –3.69
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.54

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 9.20 (+0.03)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • Northern Feed –21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 27
    • Trinidad – 27
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 27

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
