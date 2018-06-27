June 27, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.10 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.10 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.10 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.10 (+0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.36 (Basis Change)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.36 (Basis Change)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.10 (+0.02)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.13 (Basis Change)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.37 (+0.02)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.78 (+0.03)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.08 (+0.07)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.10
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.38
- New Alliance – 4.38
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.10
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.313
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.35
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.78
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.08
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.22 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.22 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.22 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.25 (+0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.19 (Basis Change)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.22 (Basis Change)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.22 (steady)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.17 (steady)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.22 (steady)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.03 (+0.02)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.19 (+0.01)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.38
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.38
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.38
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.38
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.23
- New Alliance – 3.26
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.33
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.38
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.33
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.35
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.23 (+0.01)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – ABI
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote