Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.56 (-0.07)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.56 (-0.07)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.61 (-0.07)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.61 (-0.07)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.66 (-0.07)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.66 (-0.07)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.51 (-0.07)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.58 (-0.07)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.68 (-0.05)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.31 (Basis Change)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.47 (-0.04)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.56
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.66
- New Alliance – 4.66
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.51
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.58
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.68
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.31
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.47
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.29 (-0.06)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport –3.29 (-0.06)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.29 (-0.06)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.32 (-0.06)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.17 (-0.06)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.22 (-0.06)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.19 (-0.06)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.29 (-0.06)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.17 (-0.04)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.24 (-0.06)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.11 (-0.06)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.32
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.32
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.32
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.32
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.22
- New Alliance – 3.22
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.27
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.32
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.32
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.29
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.16 (-0.22)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – ABI
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote