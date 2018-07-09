class="post-template-default single single-post postid-322245 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

BY Michael Ferguson | July 9, 2018
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.56 (-0.07)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.56 (-0.07)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.61 (-0.07)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 4.61 (-0.07)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.66 (-0.07)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.66 (-0.07)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.51 (-0.07)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.58 (-0.07)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.68 (-0.05)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.31 (Basis Change)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.47 (-0.04)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 4.56
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.66
  • New Alliance – 4.66
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.51
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.58
  • West Plains/Alliance –  4.68
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.31
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.47

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.29 (-0.06)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport –3.29 (-0.06)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.29 (-0.06)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.32 (-0.06)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.17 (-0.06)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.22 (-0.06)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.19 (-0.06)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.29 (-0.06)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.17 (-0.04)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.24 (-0.06)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.11 (-0.06)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.32
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.32
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.32
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering – 3.32
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.22
  • New Alliance – 3.22
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.27
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –3.32
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.32
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.29

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.16 (-0.22)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • Northern Feed –21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 35
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 27
    • Trinidad – ABI
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 27

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
