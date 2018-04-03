April 3, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.09 (+0.17)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.09 (+0.17)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.09 (+0.17)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.45 (+0.17)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.45 (+0.17)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.16 (+0.17)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.14 (+0.17)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.50 (+0.17)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.03 (+0.17)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.03 (+0.17)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.18
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.43
- New Alliance – 4.43
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.18
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.17
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.48
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.03
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.18
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.42 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.42 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.42 (+0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.28 (+0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.31 (+0.01)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.44 (+0.01)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.45 (+0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.28 (+0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.47 (+0.01)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.41 (+0.02)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.77
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.62
- New Alliance – 3.62
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.72
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.78
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.62
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.72
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.87 (+0.03)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote