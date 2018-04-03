class="post-template-default single single-post postid-301698 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

BY Chabella Guzman | April 3, 2018
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.09 (+0.17)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.09 (+0.17)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.09 (+0.17)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.45 (+0.17)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.45 (+0.17)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.16 (+0.17)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.14 (+0.17)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.50 (+0.17)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.03 (+0.17)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.03 (+0.17)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 4.18
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.43
  • New Alliance – 4.43
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.18
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –  4.17
  • West Plains/Alliance –  4.48
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.03
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.18

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.42 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.42 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.42 (+0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.28 (+0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.31 (+0.01)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.44 (+0.01)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.45 (+0.01)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.28 (+0.01)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.47 (+0.01)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.41 (+0.02)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op – 3.77
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.62
  • New Alliance – 3.62
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.72
  • West Plains LLC/Gering –3.78
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.62
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.72

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.87 (+0.03)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 21
    • Northern Feed –21
    • New Alliance – 21
    • Trinidad – 21
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 35
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 27
    • Trinidad – 27
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 27

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
