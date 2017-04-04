April 4, 2017

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 2.87 (+0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 2.87 (+0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 2.87 (+0.03)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.32 (+0.03)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 3.32 (+0.03)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 2.87 (+0.03)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 2.90 (+0.02)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.23 (+0.03)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 2.71 (+0.02)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 2.82 (+0.03)
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.11 (-0.05)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.11 (-0.05)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.11 (-0.05)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.06 (-0.05)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.09 (-0.05)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.15 (-0.05)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.12 (-0.05)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.04 (-0.04)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.23 (-0.05)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.12 (-0.05)
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 28
- New Alliance – 28
- Trinidad – 28
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 28
- Northern Feed –28
- New Alliance – 28
- Trinidad – 28
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 33
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 30
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote