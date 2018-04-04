April 4, 2018

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 4.13 (+0.04)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.13 (+0.04)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 4.13 (+0.04)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.46 (+0.01)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.46 (+0.01)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.17 (+0.01)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.15 (+0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.51 (+0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.04 (+0.01)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.04 (+0.01)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 4.19
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.41
- New Alliance – 4.41
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.19
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.22
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.49
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.04
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.19
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.34 (-0.08)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.34 (-0.08)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.34 (-0.08)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.21 (-0.07)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.24 (-0.07)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.36 (-0.08)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.38 (-0.07)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.21 (-0.07)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.40 (-0.07)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.33 (-0.07)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op – 3.70
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.55
- New Alliance – 3.55
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – 3.65
- West Plains LLC/Gering –3.71
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.54
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.65
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 8.64 (-0.23)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 21
- Northern Feed –21
- New Alliance – 21
- Trinidad – 21
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote