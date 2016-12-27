class="single single-post postid-204612 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Dec. 27, 2016

BY Chabella Guzman | December 27, 2016
Home News Area Cash Prices

Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 2.79 (+0.13)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 2.79 (+0.13)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 2.79 (+0.13)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.45(+0.14)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 3.45 (+0.14)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 2.78 (+0.12)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 2.81 (+0.12)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.19 (+0.12)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 2.74 (+0.13)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 2.79 (+0.13)

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.03 (+0.09)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.03 (+0.09)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.03 (+0.09)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.99 (+0.11)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.02 (+0.11)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.04 (+0.09)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.06 (+0.09)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.00 (+0.09)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.15 (base change)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.04 (+0.08)

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 30
    • New Alliance – 30
    • Trinidad – 30
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 30
    • Northern Feed –30
    • New Alliance – 30
    • Trinidad – 30
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 33
    • Trinidad – 33
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 30
    • Trinidad – 30
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 30

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
© 2016 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments