Dec. 28, 2016

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 2.70 (-0.09)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 2.70 (-0.09)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 2.70 (-0.09)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.24(-0.11)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 3.24 (-0.11)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 2.69 (-0.09)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 2.72 (-0.09)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.10 (-0.09)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 2.64 (-0.10)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 2.70 (-0.09)
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 2.96 (-0.07)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 2.96 (-0.07)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 2.96 (-0.07)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.90 (-0.09)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 2.93 (-0.09)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 2.97 (-0.07)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.00 (-0.06)
- West Plains/Alliance – 2.93 (-0.07)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.08 (-0.07)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 2.97 (-0.07)
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 30
- New Alliance – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 30
- Northern Feed –30
- New Alliance – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 33
- Trinidad – 33
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 30
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote