Feb. 1, 2017

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.05 (+0.11)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.05 (+0.11)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.05 (+0.11)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.51 (+0.10)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 3.51 (+0.10)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.04 (+0.11)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.05 (+0.13)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.55 (+0.11)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.01 (+0.11)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.05 (+0.11)
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.18 (+0.08)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.18 (+0.08)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman – 3.18 (+0.08)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.08 (+0.07)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.11 (+0.07)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.22 (+0.08)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.20 (+0.07)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.13 (+0.08)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.28 (+0.08)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.20 (+0.08)
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 30
- New Alliance – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 30
- Northern Feed –30
- New Alliance – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 33
- Trinidad – 33
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 30
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote